Excellence in Education: Kristin Markillie

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kristin Markillie is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"She only wants what's best for her students and staff," says Jessica Day, Markillie’s nominator. “She gives her all to the students of Minges Brook Elementary each and every day.”

“I get to help other teachers help those kids,” says Markillie, “and to be able to see those kids grow and flourish, it's just...that's what fills my bucket; that's what keeps me going, and that's my heart.”

Kristin has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Minges Brook Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

