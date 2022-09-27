Excellence in Education: Kristie Holzschu

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. — Kristie Holzschu is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Kristie works hard to provide a variety of different activities as well as culminating events," says Kristie's nominator. "The kids are constantly being challenged and engaged in new learning opportunities."

“It is so much fun to be able to teach these kids lifelong skills to keep their bodies healthy even after they're done with school,” says Kristie. “I try to tell my kids it's important to invest early in fitness and physical activity because it's the one thing that really pays out for your entire life.”

Kristie has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Harbor Springs Public Schools will receive a $500 grant.

