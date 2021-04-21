Excellence in Education: Kristie Clark

MIDLAND, Mich. — Kristie Clark is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Kristie's loyalty and commitment to Bullock Creek students are amazing," says Jennifer Brown, Clark’s nominator. “Our students, staff, and parents are so fortunate to have her as one of our school counselors.”

“I love that I am able to help instill in kids that it's good to take care of your mental health,” says Kristie. “It's OK to ask for help when you need it.”

Kristie has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and Bullock Creek Schools will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

