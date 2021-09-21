Brand Spotlight

Excellence in Education: Kristen Rice

5:49 PM, Sep 21, 2021
Kristen Rice is this week's Excellence in Education winner!

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. — Kristen Rice is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Shawnna Breneman, Rice’s nominator, says, “You are a mainstay in a very unstable time for these kiddos and really cared about their academic growth and making sure that they felt stable and loved and cared for during this time.”

"My second grade teacher and really all my elementary teachers were so warm and caring and just created this classroom environment where I felt cared for and comfortable enough to take risks in learning," says Rice on why she became a teacher, "and I just want to make sure that they’re getting that too. And to cheer them on all the way."

Kristen has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Bean Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

