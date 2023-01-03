Excellence in Education: Kirthmon Dozier Jr.

HARPER WOODS, Mich. — Kirthmon Dozier Jr. is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

“Whether it's on the baseball field or off the baseball field, he's definitely changing lives,” says Lorenzo Spencer, Dozier’s nominator.

When asked what he hopes his students will remember after leaving his class, Kirthmon replied, “What it means to be a good person and what it takes to get to the next level, that never to give up on your dreams, no matter how difficult it is, because there's always an opportunity for you to follow your dream. You've got to figure out a different way to do it. And baseball is a common denominator. But I also just want to show them that baseball can take you to different avenues outside of sports.”

Kirthmon has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Harper Woods High School will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube