Excellence in Education: Kimberly Matthews

DETROIT — Kimberly Matthews is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“She specializes in autism, and I see her changing lives every day," says Lauren Politis, Matthews's nominator. "She is so determined and ambitious.”

“Well, first of all, they're most of the time nonverbal, so all I need them ... if they see me and their eyes light up,” says Kimberly. “They can't tell me 'Ms. Matthew, thank you,' but I know they appreciate it.”

Kimberly has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Charles R. Drew Transition Center will receive a $500 grant.

