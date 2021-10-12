Excellence in Education: Kim Reid

MIDLAND, Mich. — Kim Reid is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"It just makes the world of difference when you know and can see that a person cares as much as she does about each and every one of them," says Francine Arens, Reid’s nominator. “Thank you, Mrs. Reid. We love you.”

“I think the kids come to school with all different backgrounds, and some kids have a lot of positive role models and others do not,” says Kim in response to why she became a teacher, “and if I can be a positive role model and make a difference in a child's life, it's all worth it.”

Kim has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Bullock Creek Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

