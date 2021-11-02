Excellence in Education: Kim McClain

WATERFORD, Mich. — Kim McClain is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Kim deserves this award after all the hard work she put in," says Samantha Stahl, McClain’s nominator, “from going from a reading room resource teacher to being a virtual teacher for a class of more than 30 students during a pandemic last year.”

“I want my students to remember that they had fun when they were in my classroom,” says Kim. “I want them to remember they felt smart. I want them to remember that they were confident in our classroom, and I want them to know that their teacher cared about them.”

Kim has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Schoolcraft Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

