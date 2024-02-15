Excellence in Education: Khadije Kourani

Khadije Kourani is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Khadije's nominator says, “Her unwavering dedication to student success and holistic development is remarkable. She consistently creates an engaging and impactful learning environment.”

“My goal as an educator is to inspire all the students to be leaders, educate them in a positive and inclusive environment, and celebrate every single accomplishment,” says Khadije.

Khadije Kourani from Edsel Ford High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube