Excellence in Education: Kevin Barkholz

Kevin Barkholz is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Addison Richmond, Kevin’s nominator, says, “I nominated Mr. Barkholz for many reasons. He taught me the importance of failure and how it means you're learning and growing. And without the life lessons he taught me, I don't think I would be standing on my own two feet today."

“I think this is something that all parents and a lot of young adults need to understand, too, is when we have so much measurement, it can be pretty humiliating for kids to make a mistake,” says Kevin, “It's okay to fail a little bit. And if we can encourage kids to do that, they'll be better sons and better daughters for us, I guess, is what I'm trying to say.”

Kevin from Jackson High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

