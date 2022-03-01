Excellence in Education: Kera Howell

ITHACA, Mich. — Kera Howell is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"I nominated Kera Howell for the Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award because she is making a significant impact in the lives of Ithaca Junior/Senior High School students," says Koni Howell, Kera’s nominator.

“I chose to go into agriculture education because I have a passion for the environment,” says Kera. “I have a passion for finding out where our food comes from, and I want to help kids in middle school and high school understand that they have an impact as a consumer, and how we can learn more about agriculture in the state of Michigan.”

Kera has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Ithaca High School will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube