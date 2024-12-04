Excellence in Education: Kelly Seidl

Kelly Seidl is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Kayla Graf, Kelly’s nominator, says, “I nominated Kelly because she is an amazing educator and person. She makes sure every student who walks through her door feels loved, supported, encouraged and safe. I was lucky enough to have two of my own children walk through that door.”

When asked what inspires her to go back into the classroom everyday, Kelly said “I think just knowing that you're making a difference in the life of the kids. Teaching second grade, there's a lot of like reading and writing involved. When the child has an ah-ha moment that they can finally read, I can do it, Mrs. Seidel! That is so inspiring."

Kelly Seidl from Blissfield Elementary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

