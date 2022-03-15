Excellence in Education: Kelly Sanborn

MONTROSE, Mich. — Kelly Sanborn is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"It is a real-world, hands-on experience in her classroom that engages all kids," says Rhonda Barber, Sanborn’s nominator. “They just love to come to science class.”

When asked what she hopes a former student would remember most about their time in her classroom, Kelly replied, “That they loved it. That they looked at science with that new set of eyes. That they look at the world with a new set of eyes. That they're not stopping learning, and because I use place-based learning, that they're making a difference in the world.”

Kelly has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Kuehn-Haven Middle School will receive a $500 grant.

