Excellence in Education: Kelly Herberholz

Kelly Herberholz is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Kyle Young, Kelly's nominator, says, “Kelly is an incredible teacher. She's helped to implement new staff recognition ideas. She takes the time with her students to send a postcard home with a positive note, every single year to every student.”

“I'm basically there to advise and guide our student leaders,” says Kelly, “I work with about 75 student leaders. Our goal is basically to create a positive school environment at Dakota to help them plan events for their peers that they can have more connection to our school, and they can have fun because school should be fun, it should be engaging and it should foster that sense of community."

Kelly Herberholz from Dakota High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube