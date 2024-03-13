Excellence in Education: Kellie Jo West

Kellie Jo West is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Kellie Jo’s nominator says, “Mrs. West treats her students as individuals and teaches to their needs. She is warm and kind to both students and parents, and she gives parents the tools needed to help students at home, regularly contacting the parents with the progress of their students.”

“It's been my passion my entire life,” says Kellie Jo, “I believe in education, that it can change people's worlds and I've always felt like I can make a difference there.”

Kellie Jo West from Winans Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube