Excellence in Education: Keith Kadwell

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Keith Kadwell is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

“I think to be a young adult, to have a teacher who believes in you so fiercely — that's something that they will always carry with them,” says Lisa Viselli, Kadwell’s nominator. “It's going to echo throughout their lives.”

“I think that I try really hard to help them see that my opinion or my voice is just that - it's my opinion and my voice,” says Keith, “and I want to hear their opinions and their voices.”

Keith has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Lakewood High School will receive a $500 grant.

