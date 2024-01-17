Excellence in Education - Katie Stebelton

Katie Stebelton is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Graciela Delgado, Katie’s nominator, says, “Congratulations, Katie. You are such an inspiration to me and all educators in the state of Michigan.”

“I just feel like if there's an open position, it's going to hinder the students if it stays open,” says Katie, “So I want to make sure that they are provided all opportunities that are available. I'm kind of the “yes” person to make sure that kids have the opportunities they need.”

Katie Stebelton from Davis Middle School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

