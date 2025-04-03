Excellence in Education: Kathy Vogel

Kathy Vogel is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Joyce Gillis, Kathy’s nominator, says, “She expands the world for her students with extracurricular activities that teach them how to be compassionate leaders. With Kathy every child has a talent, and every child is important.”

“So last year we were blessed to start a unified program,” says Kathy, “It's a branch of Special Olympics, so we have students with and without disabilities working together and really in hard times, when you see the joy it brings those students, it really keeps you going.”

is Kathy Vogel from Northview Public Schools has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

