Excellence in Education: Kathy Nolfo

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. — Kathy Nolfo is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"I had a little guy who wasn't ever going to be ready to go to junior high," says Abbie Junge, Nolfo’s nominator, "and now he's excited to be the big boy that Miss Kathy's helped make and prepare.”

“These students are mine. They're mine forever,” says Kathy. “I still am in contact with so many...like...students I've had 10 years ago. It's a great, great life to be a teacher.”

Kathy has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Macomb Intermediate School District will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube