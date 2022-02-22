Brand Spotlight

Excellence in Education: Kathy Kumpula

6:02 PM, Feb 22, 2022
Kathy Kumpula is this week's Excellence in Education award winner!

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. — Kathy Kumpula is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"I think anybody in education would make an argument to say that a school's greatest resources are its teachers," says Jack Johnson, Kathy’s nominator, “and Mrs. Kumpula is one of those teachers that is inevitably a huge asset to our district.”

“I just do what I do because I care about the kids. I don't do it for recognition,” says Kathy. “It's just... I care about them, and I want the best for them; I want them all to succeed.”

Kathy has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Lake Linden-Hubbell Elementary School will receive a $500 grant.

