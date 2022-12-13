Excellence in Education: Kathy Jagusch

HARTLAND, Mich. — Kathy Jagusch is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“I've never met a woman this compassionate about her students in our family,” Jagusch’s nominator writes. “If everyone was like Mrs. Jagusch, the world would be much better. No one deserves it more than her.”

“Before I can teach anybody, I have to make that connection with them,” says Kathy. “Once they know that I really, truly care about them, I can teach anybody anything, but they need to know that I'm there for them.”

Kathy has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Lakes Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

