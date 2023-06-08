Excellence in Education: Kathryn Kluzak named Educator of the Year!

After 34 weeks of highlighting outstanding educators from across the state, the 2023 Educator of the Year has been chosen and the winner is Kathryn Kluzak!

Kathryn was at school when Michigan Lottery surprised her with the honor.

"If I was your teacher or am your teacher, I just want you to know that I love you all so much, and I'm so proud of you, and thank you for helping me be my best self every day," says Kathryn. "I want them to know that no matter what, I'll be here. I will care for them. I will love them. I will teach them, and I will help them grow, not just in my classroom, but beyond. And I love that students still email me who are in middle school. And so it just means a lot that I'm still a part of their life."

For being named Educator of the Year, Kathryn receives a $10,000 check. Excellence in Education Awards sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $27 billion to public education since 1972.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube