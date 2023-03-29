Watch Now
Excellence in Education: Kathryn Kluzak

This week's Excellence in Education Winner is Kathryn Kluzak from Robert L. Green Elementary in East Lansing
Posted at 3:06 PM, Mar 29, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — Kathryn Kluzak is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Madison Brosky, Kathryn’s nominator, says, “Congratulations. I'm so proud of you. This award could not have gone to anybody else. Thank you for helping me become the teacher I’ve always wished to be!”

“My kindergarten teacher did that for me,” says Kathryn, “When I was in kindergarten, my family was just going through some stuff, and my kindergarten teacher stepped up. I remember she came to my house. If I can do that for my students - if I can be there in school, outside of school, whenever they need me - that's something that they're going to carry with them like I have.”

Kathryn has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Robert L. Green Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

