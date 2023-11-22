Excellence in Education: Kathleen Sexton

Kathleen Sexton is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Maureen MacQueen, Kathleen's nominator, says, “In a time when teachers are under enormous pressure over circumstances they have no control over, Kathleen could always be counted on to put kids first.”

Kathleen was asked "You run into a former student, what do you hope that student says to you?"

“Being in your class Mrs. Sexton was fun and I remember you always being there for us, and teaching us to be kind, considerate people first and foremost,” says Kathleen. "You can be anything! I always tell them, but most importantly you need to be kind to others."

Kathleen from Robinson Elementary School receives a $2000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

