Excellence in Education: Katherine Dana

HOPKINS, Mich. — Katherine Dana is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"I nominated Ms. Dana because she's an outstanding teacher," says Alexis Koopman, Katherine’s student and nominator. “She cares so deeply about each and every one of her students, and she goes out of her way every day to make sure all of her students feel safe and welcome in her classroom.”

“I think that takes a lot of courage to not only [...] come on the news and share that story but it takes an enormous amount of kindness, and I think those are two things that the world needs more of: courage and kindness, and that's one of my students and she represents those two things," says Katherine. "And the world is so much better for having her in it.”

Katherine has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Hopkins Middle School will receive a $500 grant.

