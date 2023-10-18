Excellence in Education: Kasydra Goode-Tibbs

Kasydra Goode-Tibbs is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Ayanna Washington and Terry Bill, Kasydra's nominators, say, “We chose Miss Tibbs for the Excellence in Education Award because she always makes staff and students her number one priority. In addition, she always makes herself available, so that way her staff and students can always voice their concerns.”

“That is why I go every day. That is my inspiration and it never gets old,” says Kasydra, “This is my 29th year in education, and watching students grow and learn, and knowing that I can be a part of their development and helping them to become their best selves is why I go.”

Kasydra Goode-Tibbs from Arthur Hill High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

