Excellence in Education: Karla McCutcheon

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Karla McCutcheon is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"We are so very fortunate to have her in our building every day helping students become the best possible person that they can become," says Holly Warchock, McCutcheon’s nominator. “Every district deserves to have someone like Karla.”

When asked what motivates her, Karla said, “To just go throughout my day, be involved with kids and do stuff after school through coaching and reffing; it's just such a bonus and it doesn't feel like work.”

Karla has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Marquette Area Public Schools will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube