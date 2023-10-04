Excellence in Education: Joshua Etheridge

Joshua Etheridge is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Breanna Zaborowski, Joshua’s nominator, says, “Overall, he believes in us as students, but also as creative thinkers and future artists.”

“Oh, my gosh. Yeah, yeah. And not just the ones that go on to art college, but the ones that go on into the medical industry or something like that,” says Joshua, “I think art is huge. Creativity is huge no matter what you choose to do.”

Joshua from Hartland Consolidated Schools receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

