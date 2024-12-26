Excellence in Education: Jonathan Stolle

Jonathan Stolle is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Brian McCarthy, Jonathan’s nominator, says, “Any time that a student is meeting with him, he makes them feel like they're the only person in the world. He gives them his undivided attention and truly just wants what's best for every student that he works with.”

“I just try to find ways to celebrate kids and make sure when they come to school they've got a reason to be happy, and I just try to have someone to be there to believe in them, right?,” says Jonathan, “And so I think, like, that's the takeaway and when I reflect on like why educators were so important in my life, those are the people that believed in me even when I didn't believe in myself.”

Jonathan Stolle from Howell High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

