Excellence in Education: John Klak

John Klak is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Robert Kemmerling, John’s nominator, says, “I’ve seen firsthand the many hours he has spent with theater – teaching, directing, and producing over 100 productions, inspiring many to pursue careers in theater.”

“I had a parent of a former student come up and see me one day and say, “You saved my son’s life,” says John, “Unbeknownst to me, her son had been suicidal. I saw this kid and went, “You need to come out for the fall play, you’re a theater kid whether you know it or not,” and through that he found a group of friends and that was what walked him back from that kind of ideation."

John from Mount Pleasant High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube