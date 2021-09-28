Excellence in Education: JoAnn Agosta

MACOMB, Mich. — JoAnn Agosta is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Your enthusiasm that you brought last year was incredible," says Nicole Palmeri, Agosta’s nominator. “You never missed a beat, and you made Vinny feel welcome on his first year there. Everything you did for him was amazing. We can't thank you enough.”

“I'm passionate about teaching little ones,” says JoAnn. “I feel like it is the job I was meant to do, and I love every day of it.”

JoAnn has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Atwood Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

