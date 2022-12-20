Excellence in Education: Jill Ford

This week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Winner is Jill Ford from Grand Ledge Public Schools.

“She's a hard worker. I've seen her put in a lot of hours after school investing in her children. She's respected by her peers. She's a leader amongst her peers and has an excellent reputation,” Ford’s nominator writes.

“I know that something like Alfie is going to make a difference in kids’ lives, and that's why I went into education - because I want to make a difference in kids’ lives,” said Jill.

Jill has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Willow Ridge Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

