Excellence in Education: Jessica Lafler

MUIR, Mich. — Jessica Lafler is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

A letter from Lafler's nominator says Jessica works 10–12 hours every day in preparation for the following school day.

When asked what she hopes her students take away from her classes, Jessica said, “I guess it would be that knowledge is power and once you learn something, no one can ever take that away from you, so just keep on learning and keep on being brilliant students and you'll be successful in life.”

Jessica has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Twin Rivers Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

