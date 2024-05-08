Excellence in Education: Jennifer Cole

Jennifer Cole is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Jennifer’s nominator says, “Jen Cole is an amazing individual in the classroom and out. Jen goes above and beyond to make her kids feel safe, welcomed and loved every single day.”

“I always hope that they feel loved and that they feel encouraged and that they feel that I'm rooting for them and that I want them to accomplish things,” says Jennifer.

Jennifer Cole from Traverse City Area Public Schools has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

