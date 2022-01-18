Brand Spotlight

Excellence in Education: Jeff Boyer

5:49 PM, Jan 18, 2022
Jeff Boyer of Forest View Elementary is this week's Excellence in Education award winner!

LANSING, Mich. — Jeff Boyer is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

"I nominated Mr. Boyer because he doesn't just care about the kids this year," says Deanna Henry, Boyer’s nominator, “he cares about them being successful down the road as well.”

“I care about my students,” says Jeff. “That's why I am a teacher. I care about the outcome of what they do and what they learn and that they want to keep learning.”

Jeff has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Forest View Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

