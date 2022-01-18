Excellence in Education: Jeff Boyer

LANSING, Mich. — Jeff Boyer is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

"I nominated Mr. Boyer because he doesn't just care about the kids this year," says Deanna Henry, Boyer’s nominator, “he cares about them being successful down the road as well.”

“I care about my students,” says Jeff. “That's why I am a teacher. I care about the outcome of what they do and what they learn and that they want to keep learning.”

Jeff has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Forest View Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

