Excellence in Education: Jeannette Aerts

Jeannette Aerts is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Heather Fausey, Jeannette’s nominator, says, “I have seen students that have struggled in the past go to her classroom and not struggle anymore, and I believe it's because they feel that love and connection that she works so hard to commit to all of her kids.”

“It's hard. It's hard work. It's a lot of work,” says Jeannette, “You have to wear a lot of hats. You're the nurse. You're the counselor. You're the mom, besides being the teacher. But it's still rewarding. There's a lot of joy in what you do because you're improving somebody else's life and instilling that love for learning.”

Jeannette Aerts from Mingus Brook Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

