Excellence in Education: Jason Pesamoska

Jason Pesamoska is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Edi Dimaj, Jason’s nominator, says, “Reason for nominating Mr. Pez for this award is because of his love, passion and care for the entirety of that school.”

When asked what makes him get up every day and go back to the job, Jason says “The smile when you walk in the door. The high fives that you get in the hallway. The kid that is having trouble. You know, the kid that's struggling sometimes is the kid that needs you the most. And a lot of times people think his behavior is a negative thing. What I really see it as is an opportunity. If we can teach kids methods and strategies now, those are the ones that last a lifetime.”

Jason Pesamoska from West Maple Elementary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

