Excellence in Education: Jason Applegate

SAGINAW, Mich. — Jason Applegate is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

"Mr. Applegate's strongest suit is the fact that he creates an environment where students can be authentically themselves," says Emily Anderson, Applegate’s nominator. “They feel heard. They feel seen.”

“I think I want [my students] to remember that I was authentic, that they know who I am and what I'm about,” says Jason. “And when I said things to them that was from the heart and that they believe that about themselves. I think that's what I would want more than anything else.”

Jason has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy will receive a $500 grant.

