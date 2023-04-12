Brand Spotlight

Excellence in Education: Janine Scott

3:55 PM, Apr 12, 2023
This week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Winner is Janine Scott from the Davis Aerospace Technical High School
Capture.JPG

Janine Scott is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Janine’s nominator, says, “She has sacrificed a lot. Not only has she sacrificed in her personal life, but she also sacrifices daily to ensure that her students have the best education possible.”

“It's easy when you have kids that you love,” says Janine, “My kids come from really tough environments sometimes, but they make it. How can you not be inspired? How can you not be inspired when you watch a child whose life might not be the easiest make it to school every day and try to learn?”

Janine has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Davis Aerospace Technical High School will receive a $500 grant.

Excellence in Education Ongoing Coverage.png

