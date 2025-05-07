Excellence in Education: Heather LaMarra

Heather LaMarra is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Michael LaMarra, Heather’s nominator, says, “Heather’s been teaching for over 20 years and has always been committed to students and their success. She's probably the hardest working teacher I know.”

“I see kids ages four to about nine,” says Heather, “I go in there and I work with them on language, so reading, writing, listening, speaking in English. I have eight languages in my building even though we have a small town, and I don't speak any of those languages fluently. So I have to show a lot of pictures and a lot of videos, you know? It’s tough to move. Some of them move from another country and I'm the first person they see, so I just want to be that safe person for them.”

Heather from Weston Elementary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube