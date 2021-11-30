Excellence in Education: Heather Deddeh

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Heather Deddeh is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Her students adore her because she's kind, fun and a very dedicated teacher," says Jean Buller, Heather's nominator. “Parents request Heather, as they know their child will get an extraordinary teacher.”

“That right there is why I teach,” says Heather. “It's for those moments, in the hopes that I get a lot of those in a year, so...it makes me happy.”

Heather has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Clifford Smart Middle School will receive a $500 grant.

