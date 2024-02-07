Excellence in Education: Ethan Shannon

Ethan Shannon is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Kaylee Meyers, Ethan’s nominator, says, “As a former student of Mr. Shannon's, I can tell you his commitment to education extends well beyond the classroom. In one school day, you can find Mr. Shannon teaching classes, tutoring students after school, coaching athletes, and running K - 12 robotics activities. And he’s committed to many of these activities year round."

“It's humbling. I never got into this field for accolades,” says Ethan, “I just wanted to do something that I could look back on my career and just know that I did something that was worthwhile. I like the work that I do and I think it's worth doing on a daily basis.”

Ethan Shannon from Garber High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

