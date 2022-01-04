Excellence in Education: Erich Beregszaszy

TROY, Mich. — Erich Beregszaszy is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

"Whenever there was an opportunity to participate with students, Mr. Bere did it," says Matthew Lindgren, Beregszaszy’s nominator, “even if it meant staying at school from sunup to sundown.”

“The student who nominated me was an absolutely fantastic student,” says Erich. “He graduated last year, and it's students like him that make teaching so important, and that's why we do what we do as teachers.”

Erich has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Athens High School will receive a $500 grant.

