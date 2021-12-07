Excellence in Education: Elson Liu

HOWELL, Mich. — Elson Liu is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

"He has shown that he will not give up the fight for inclusive education," says Liu’s nominator. “I'm very grateful that he's part of our district.”

“I firmly believe we have a lot more in common than we have that separates us,” says Elson, “and so when things don't work out the first time, that's what we keep trying to do is: How do we find ways to bring our community together and find some shared common values?”

Elson has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Howell Public Schools will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube