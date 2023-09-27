Excellence in Education: Eileen Prihoda

Eileen Prihoda is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Benjamin Shuldiner, Eileen’s nominator, says, "Eileen is a consummate professional. As the head of the special ed program at Lansing, she helps to serve over 2000 students to get what they need in order to be successful in school.”

“We have put a lot of effort into making sure that every single student is recognized and acknowledged,” says Eileen, “I always come back to - it's about the student. Let's think about what's best for the student. And then things just become very clear to me.”

Eileen from the Lansing School District has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

