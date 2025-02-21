Excellence in Education: Dustin Cornelius

Dustin Cornelius is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Dustin’s nominator, says, “Dustin has improved our community in several ways. He started a fundraiser in our school called Socktober, where we collect socks for shelters near us!”

“I was engaged to be married and I needed to make some money. My friend said you should substitute teach,” says Dustin, “Two weeks into it, I started to realize how I was impacting kids as a substitute teacher. But I was like, I can't tell my future wife I'd like to go back to school, so I actually went into sales for a while. One day I was, I just wasn't, I didn't feel fulfilled, and I was talking to my wife on the phone. I heard a school bus go behind me and I heard some kid yell out, “Hey, Mr. Cornelius!” That kid recognized who I was. And I went back and told my boss, I'm going to put in my two weeks and I went back to become a teacher."

Dustin from Niles Senior High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

