Excellence in Education: Dr. Samantha Corrion.

PIGEON, Mich. — Dr. Samantha Corrion is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“I love Dr. Corrion not only because she is a great teacher but because she is my favorite and all-star mom," says Cheyenne Barker, Dr. Corrion's nominator. "She greets me in my third hour with a smile on her face that says, 'This is going to be a great day.'”

“Anybody can play the notes on the page, but when you create the music, when you bring the swells and you put your emotion into it, that's creating music,” says Samantha, “and that's what I try to instill with the kids.”

Samantha has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Laker Middle School will receive a $500 grant.

