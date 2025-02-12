Excellence in Education: Dion Cowans

Dion Cowans is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Olivia Gundrum, Dion’s nominator, says, “I nominated Dion because he has done so much to shape and cultivate the school pride and culture at AoA. He's one of those people that just innately garners the respect of students.”

When asked what he says to kids when they're going through a challenging time, Dion said “Look at me. I haven’t always been in this seat, haven’t always done the right thing. But if you listen to the people who are in front of you who are - who have been there, who love you and care for you and want the best for you, those difficult times won't last long."

Dion Cowans from Academy of the Americas has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

