Excellence in Education: Diane Fournier

Diane Fournier is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Kim Doman, Diane's nominator, says, “Diane consistently goes above and beyond to introduce innovative teaching methods, ensuring that her classroom is a space where students are actively involved in their learning. She's incredibly deserving of this recognition."

“I was an undergraduate and I did a workshop with students and saw just how magical and amazing and wonderful the learning process could be for kids,” says Diane, “So I was really hooked. Knowing that I'm making a difference, knowing that I'm helping to make the world a better place in this way, keeps me going.”

Diane Fournier from Stevenson Middle School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

