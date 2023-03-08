Excellence in Education - Denise Schaffer

LANSING, Mich. — Denise Schaffer is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Jerry Schaffer, Denise’s nominator, says, “As a lower EL teacher of 17 years of experience, she exemplifies the dedicated and hardworking teachers who are educating the children of the next generation.”

“I think joy is just a great catalyst for learning,” says Denise, “I might have a giant dinosaur in the classroom. We might build castles. The parents say they hate missing school. So I know that joy piece is really a great motivator."

Denise has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Wilcox Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

